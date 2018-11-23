Death of Stalin is Whitby Film Society’s latest offering

Watch the Death of Stalin in Whitby next week, when the latest Whitby Film Society production is screened, on Thursday (Nov 29) night at the Coliseum.

The one-liners fly as fast as political fortunes fall in this uproarious, wickedly irreverent satire from Armando Iannucci (Veep, In the Loop).

Moscow, 1953: when tyrannical dictator Joseph Stalin drops dead, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to be the next Soviet leader.

Among the contenders are the dweeby Georgy Malenkov (Jeffrey Tambor), the wily Nikita Khrushchev (Steve Buscemi), and the sadistic secret police chief Lavrentiy Beria (Simon Russell Beale).

But as they bumble, brawl, and backstab their way to the top, just who is running the government?

Combining palace intrigue with rapid-fire farce, this audacious comedy is a bitingly funny takedown of bureaucratic dysfunction performed to the hilt by a sparkling ensemble cast.

Doors open at 7.15pm for a 7.45pm start.

Tickets £6 on the door, refreshments available.