Deadline fast approaching to enter your maritime photos

Photographers across the area have just a few days to enter their best images of the sea in an annual photography competition run by national maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society.

The competition, which closes on Monday, encourages amateur and professional photographers to submit pictures that best encapsulate Britain’s enduring connection with the sea, to celebrate the nation’s proud maritime heritage and our reliance on seafarers.

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society is on the lookout for images including ships and wrecks, seascapes, industry and leisure for its sixth annual photography competition, sponsored by the Fishmongers’ Company and supported by Nautilus International.

The competition’s prestigious judging panel includes experts from the Sunday Times, the I and Amateur Photographer Magazine, alongside the charity’s Chief Executive, Captain Justin Osmond.

The overall winner will be presented with a voucher for photographic equipment.

Captain Osmond said: “The contribution of the sea and the maritime industry to the history and life of the UK cannot be underestimated.

“We are still tremendously reliant on seafarers to supply us with food, clothing, fuel and other essential goods so that we can carry on leading the lives we do.

“The UK has always had a close relationship with the sea and the beauty of this competition is that we get to see what it means to different people throughout the nation – whether it relates to work or recreation.

“Whether you are an amateur or professional photographer, we are extremely enthusiastic to see all of your entries and hope the competition continues to grow, further increasing awareness of the critical role played by maritime professionals every single day.”

The Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society provides financial assistance to fishermen, mariners and their dependants who are suffering hardship, whether due to accident, ill health, unemployment or in retirement after a life spent working at sea.

To enter the competition, for full terms and conditions and for more information about the work of the society, click here or visit the Society’s Facebook or Twitter pages www.facebook.com/shipwreckedmariners and @ShipwreckedSoc.