Day-Lewis film shot near Whitby is out next week...and nominated for six Oscars

The Daniel Day-Lewis film shot in the Whitby area has been nominated for awards in a remarkable six categories at the Oscars.

Crowds gathered in amazement at this time last year as the Hollywood star was spotted filming on our coastline, chiefly at Robin Hood’s Bay, but also in Staithes and Lythe.

Now the film, Phantom Thread, is set to be released in UK cinemas next week and is nominated for awards in UK cinemas next week and is nominated for awards in the following categories: Best Picture, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director, Best Original Score and Best Costume Design.

County Cllr David Jeffels, a member of the National Local Government Association’s Culture and Tourism Board, said that the Whitby area featuring in the movie was “a wonderful boost to the town’s economy”.

He added: “With its spectacular setting and scenery, Whitby is a heaven-sent opportunity for big screen and television producers. Thanks to the excellent promotion work by Welcome to Yorkshire in attracting such producers, it’s a marvellous way of promoting Whitby internationally.

“That in turn generates new investment and creation of jobs. There is no wonder that Whitby is rated as one of the most successful holiday towns in Britain. I am sure the town and its surrounding area of the North York Moors National Park will benefit considerably from the splendid publicity and promotion it gets in this terrific Daniel Day-Lewis film.”

Set in 1950s London, Oscar-winner Day-Lewis plays Reynolds Woodcock, a renowned dressmaker whose life is disrupted by a young, strong-willed woman, Alma, who becomes his lover.

The film is a hotly-anticipated collaboration between the actor and director Paul Thomas Anderson.

The star of Gangs of New York, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln, was spotted on set donning period clothing, with much of the filming taking place at St Oswald’s Church in Lythe, The Victoria Hotel at Robin Hood’s Bay and on Staithes beach.

It is Day-Lewis’s first big-screen project since 2012 hit Lincoln, which saw him win his third Best Actor gong at the Oscars.

It is also set to be his last big- screen venture, with the actor announcing in June that he will be retiring.

The film was recently released in America and has already attracted positive reviews to date.

The increase in film crews heading to the Yorkshire coast is said to be a major factor behind the tourism boom.

Area director for Welcome to Yorkshire, Janet Deacon, told the Gazette last year how having star names like Day-Lewis contributes to the area’s appeal.

She said: “Film tourism is extremely important as it has provides huge economic and cultural benefits on the locality.”

Summer also saw big names, including Mark Addy and Tara Fitzgerald, filming on Whitby beach for a production called ‘The Runaways’.

The film is currently in post-production and is expected to be out later this year.