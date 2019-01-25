Dalby Forest set to appear on BBC1's Countryfile

Dalby Forest will be featured on BBC1's Countryfile this weekend.

The show will include presenter Matt Baker trying his hand at various activities and artist Rachel Whiteread being interviewed by her Nissen Hut sculpture that has been commissioned to mark the centenary of the Forestry Commission.

BBCs Matt Baker and local dry stone wall creator Mark Ellis

A spokesperson from Dalby Forest said: "Local residents and regular visitors will recognise a few local faces, see lots of Dalby, hear about our rich history and see the significance of our district within the Forestry Commission’s Centenary celebrations.

"It is anticipated that it will also create unprecedented demand for the dry stone wall maze stone carving workshops at Dalby. The dry stone wall maze, created and being built by local craftsman Mark Ellis, will also be featured in the March issue of BBC Countryfile magazine."

The Dry Stone Wall Maze will consist of over 4,000 tonnes of locally sourced, reclaimed stone and will take approximately 3 years to complete.

The district is planning more Centenary activity for the landmark year including events and opportunities for the public to get involved.