Dairy group to host talk from Askham Bryan lecturer

The next Whitby Dairy Discussion Group meeting will take place on Monday 11 March.

The guest speaker will be Chantelle Astley, farm manager at Askham Bryan College, who will deliver a talk entitled “Encouraging Young People into Agriculture”.

Chantelle Astley has recently taken up the post moving from her former role as an agricultural lecturer.

She has responsibility for the two farms, which comprise 280 hectares and include both livestock and arable enterprises, and the college said her appointment reinforced their commitment to greater integration between students’ practical and classroom learning.

After gaining a degree in agriculture she qualified as a teacher, then began farming with her husband near York, where she is still plays an active role.

Her connection with Askham Bryan began in 2011 when she joined the agriculture department as a part time lecturer. She said: “I love teaching. I’m passionate about British agriculture and am driven by wanting young people to get into it.”

The meeting is open to members, anyone interested in joining the group including Young Farmers.

Anyone requiring any further details can contact the secretary on 07868 956919 or email joyce.stangoe@gmail.com.