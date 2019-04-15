Dacre Stoker returns to host Hammer event

Dacre Stoker, the great grandnephew of Bram Stoker, is returning to Whitby on Sunday, April 28.

His multi-media presentation Stoker on Stoker has been “re-vamped” to include the research and writing of Dracul (2018 Penguin Random House) which continues to fascinate audiences around the world.

Dacre will appear at a special event – ‘Hammer Horror and the Secrets of Dracula’ at 1pm during the Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival to share his unique insight into Bram’s inspiration for Dracula.

The event will include classic Hammer Horror film stars Caroline Munro, Valerie Leon, Martine Beswick and Pauline Peart.

It will also feature a question and answer and a book/photo signing with Dacre and the Hammer stars.

Dracul, released last October, was the UK’s number 1 bestselling horror hardback in 2018 and is due to be made into a major motion picture for release in late 2020 by Andy Muschietti, director of Stephen King’s IT (2018).

Whitby features prominently in Dracul, the prequel to Dracula written by Dacre and J D Barker, which has been shortlisted by the Horror Writers Association for the 2018 Bram Stoker Award for Superior Achievement in a Novel.

Dacre said: “With its links to Dracula, there is no better place than Whitby for an event to celebrate Bram Stoker’s legacy.”

April’s Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival also hosts a weekend of bands with alternative rockers

Pop Will Eat Itself headlines the Friday while New Model Army will headline the Saturday night gig.

Other bands playing include Chameleons Vox, Christine Plays Viola, Terminal Gods, Mercury’s Antennae, Saigon Blue Rain and Sweet Ermengarde.

There will be film screenings of horror classics in the Pavilion Theatre across the weekend along with three days of alternative markets with free entry.

The biannual Goth Festival at Whitby is a staple of the Yorkshire coastal town’s calendar.

October 2018 saw Tomorrow’s Ghosts Festival take over from the previous event at the Pavilion with this headlined by seminal Goth band Fields of the Nephilim.

Further details can be found at www.tomorrowsghostsfestival.co.uk and tickets are available at www.buy.sivtickets.com.