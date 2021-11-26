Woman, 26, arrested in Whitby on suspicion of possessing cannabis with intent to supply

She was arrested during a drugs-related operation in Whitby on Wednesday (Nov 24), which was part of Proactive Fortnight that is ongoing across the Scarborough Borough and Ryedale policing areas.

Known drug-dealing hot spots were targeted and fresh information and intelligence were gathered throughout the day to support the continuous effort to tackle drug-related crime.

At around 12.45pm, officers stop-searched the woman on Baxtergate.

The seized cannabis.

She was found to be carrying a significant amount of cannabis which was seized, along with various items from a search of her home address including numerous mobile phones and sets of scales which are suspected of being used in the sale of the Class B controlled drug.

Two other people who were with the woman were also stop-searched by the police.

Nothing suspicious was found and they carried on with their day while the 26-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody.

Following questioning, the woman was released under investigation while enquiries continue.