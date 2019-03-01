Whitby assault - man dies five days after attack near Porto Pizza

A man who was assaulted outside a takeaway in Whitby has died of his injuries.

The 47 year old man, who was attacked near to Porto Pizza on Windsor Terrace at around 12.05am on Sunday, was taken to hospital for treatment but police have confirmed he died last night.

North Yorkshire Police have re-issued their appeal for witnesses and urge anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to come forward.

In particular, officers are asking anyone who was in Porto Pizza between 11.45pm on Saturday and 12.15am on Sunday to contact them, even if they did not witness the assault.

In an aim to speak to as many people as possible in the area in relation to the incident, officers will be at the scene outside Porto Pizza tomorrow night, until the early hours of Sunday – a week on from the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police. Dial 101, press 1 and pass information onto the force control room, on 101 quoting reference 12190034150.