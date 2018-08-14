Wanted Middlesborough man Colin Fryett no longer believed to be in Whitby area

Police hunting a Middlesbrough man who escaped custody say that he is no longer believed to be in the Whitby area.

North Yorkshire Police yesterday issued an appeal for information on Colin Fryett's whereabouts, saying he was thought to be in Fylingthorpe or Raw area.

The 30-year-old is wanted in connection with theft of a motor vehicle, driving a vehicle dangerously and escaping lawful custody.

A police spokesman today said: "Police now believe Colin Fryett is back in the Teesside area.

"Officers are urging anyone who thinks they might have seen Fryett to get in touch."

Fryett is described as being white, 5ft 7in and of medium build, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference 12180149693.

In the case of an immediate sighting, members of the public are asked to dial 999 instead.

Information can also be given anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.