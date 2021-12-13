One of Zoë’s roles, required by law, is to set the police and fire precepts – the amounts dedicated to policing and fire and rescue services in North Yorkshire and York from every household.

She wants to know your views as part of a consultation as part of her commitment to ensure everyone has the chance to have their say before the amounts are decided.

She will then make her proposals to the Police, Fire and Crime Panel in February.

Zoe Metcalfe, North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.

The survey opens on Monday December 13 and runs until Thursday January 13 here.

Zoë said: “One of my first duties will be to set the precepts for North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, something every Commissioner has to do every year.

“It is never easy asking for more money, and I know that many individuals and families are facing financial pressures, so it is important you tell me how much you are prepared to invest in our emergency services so they can keep communities safe and feeling safe.

“Please go online, take just a few minutes to have your say and I will ensure your views are reflected when decisions are made.”