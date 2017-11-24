Televisions still in original boxes were stolen from house near North York Moors

Police investigating a burglary in North Yorkshire want to hear from anyone who has been offered cheap televisions still in the original boxes.

The televisions were stolen from a house just outside Great Ayton, a village which lies near the edge of the North York Moors.

North Yorkshire Police today said the break-in happened at the house in Dikes Lane between 4.40pm and 5.15pm on Thursday, November 23.

A spokesman said: "We are conducting enquiries and are requesting the public’s assistance to help determine the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

"In particular, we are appealing for information about any suspect vehicles or persons seen in the area that afternoon, or anyone selling cheap televisions still in the original boxes."

Anyone with information is asked to chris.villiers@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or call 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Villiers.

Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number NYP-23112017-0335.