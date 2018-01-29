Suspected thieves swiftly arrested thanks to quick-thinking residents in Whitby villages

Three men have arrested after residents in a Whitby village chased the suspected thieves through gardens.

But it was not just the people who gave chase through Fylingthorpe that helped to ensure the trio were arrested a short time later.

North Yorkshire Police also received a series of calls about various attempted thefts and thefts potentially linked to the suspects.

It all began at around 10pm on Friday when police received a call from a Whitby resident reporting the attempted theft of motorcycle from an address in Rohilla Close.

Two further calls were received at around 10.50pm reporting the theft of a quadbike in Fylingthorpe.

The quadbike was seen being pushed down the road and a number of local people followed the suspects on foot and chased them through gardens.

Police today revealed how the trio were then arrested by officers between 11pm that night and 12.45am the next morning.

The two men from Redcar, aged 26 and 39, and a 31-year-old man from Nottingham were questioned and released while under investigation to allow for further police enquiries.

Sergeant Simon Jolly, of Whitby Police, said: “The local community’s response was fantastic.

"They were very brave in their attempts to stop the suspect and their quick thinking, along with the information they were able to provide, meant the suspects were swiftly arrested.”

Police subsequently received a number of other reports from residents in Robin Hoods Bay reporting the theft of two motorcylces and overnight break-ins. These remain under investigation.

A motorcycle and a quadbike were recovered and the suspects' vehicle was seized at the scene.

A second stolen motorcylce remains outstanding and enquiries are continuing into its whereabouts.

Anyone with any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact the police if they have not yet spoken to them.

Call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident reference 12180015050.