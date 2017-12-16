Search for missing man believed to be in Whitby

Police searching for a missing man are asking people in Whitby to report possible sightings of him or the vehicle he’s driving.

Officers say David James D’arcy, aged 40, may be travelling in a grey Peugeot 3008, registration number HF66 KCE.

They are concerned for the wellbeing of Mr D'arcy, who is from Dorset and is thought to have been in the Whitby area since yesterday evening.

While no photographs of him are currently available, he is described as white, 5ft 11ins to 6ft tall, of chubby build and has a short brown beard. He may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call North Yorkshire Police on 101 quoting reference 12170224148.