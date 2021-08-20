WANTED: Stephen Anthony Phillips, 39.

Stephen Anthony Phillips, 39 is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court in connection with public order offences and resisting an officer.

He is believed to be in the Whitby, Scarborough or Eastfield area.

A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you have any information which would assist officers to locate Phillips please contact 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12210168455."