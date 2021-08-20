Police seek help to find wanted Whitby man Stephen Anthony Phillips who could be in Scarborough area
Police are appealing for the public to help find a wanted Whitby man.
Stephen Anthony Phillips, 39 is wanted for failing to appear at Scarborough Magistrates Court in connection with public order offences and resisting an officer.
He is believed to be in the Whitby, Scarborough or Eastfield area.
A North Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "If you have any information which would assist officers to locate Phillips please contact 101, select option 1 and pass the information to the Force Control Room. Please quote reference 12210168455."
Information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.