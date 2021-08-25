Police looking for wanted Whitby man Owen Britton they believe could be in Scarborough

Owen Britton. (North Yorkshire Police)

Owen Britton, 19, is wanted after being recalled to prison for breaching his licence.

Officers have carried out extensive enquiries to locate him and are now appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to come forward with information.

They believe he could be in Scarborough or Whitby

Britton, who is white and approximately 6'2" tall with brown hair and blue eyes, knows he is wanted and has been actively evading police since he was recalled to prison.

If you see him, or have any info, call North Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting reference number 12210165251