Police have issued images of two men they want to speak to following a suspected cash scam in Whitby.

Officers are appealing for information to help identify suspects following an incident at Boyes on Station Square.

Shortly after 3pm on November 11, two men entered the store.

Police say they went to the till and distracted the cashier, confusing them in order to fraudulently take cash from the store.

Anyone who recognises the men in the CCTV image is asked to contact PC Lewis Cadden on 101.