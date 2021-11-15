North Yorkshire Police launch two-week blitz on criminals across Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale

Proactive Fortnight begins today (Nov 15) and runs through to Friday November 26.

Teams based at Scarborough, Eastfield, Filey, Whitby, Malton and Pickering have been bolstered with additional resources from the Roads Policing Group, Rural Task Force and the Operational Support Unit.

Supt Andrea Kell, the Senior Operational Commander of Scarborough and Ryedale Police, said: “Proactive Fortnight is all about putting maximum pressure on known and suspected offenders with an intelligence-led approach, supported by additional specialist resources from across North Yorkshire Police.

“Our teams are actively targeting those involved in county lines drug dealing, cross-border and rural crime, as well as education and enforcement linked to the ‘Fatal 5’ traffic offences – careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, excessive speeding, and distracted driving which includes mobile phone use.”

Supt Kell added: “There is also a focus on the safety of women and girls regarding violence and the emerging issue of spiking.

"Our officers are providing a highly visible and reassuring presence in and around nightclubs and bars till after closing time, when people are making their way home.

“This is a multi-agency effort working alongside Scarborough Borough Council, the Community Impact Team and licensees, and includes briefing door staff and staff members to be fully aware of these growing concerns.

“We also have officers in plain clothes who will be on the look-out for any suspicious behaviour at these venues.