North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe to hold first public meeting

And she is urging people across North Yorkshire and York to get involved in the meeting, which is due to start at 1.30pm.

As well as receiving the latest updates from North Yorkshire Police and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, there will be a focus on serious and organised crime and fire safety for businesses.

Broadcast live online, the meetings aim to make the emergency services more accessible and anyone with questions can submit them in advance to [email protected]

North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Zoë Metcalfe (centre) with Interim Chief Fire Officer Jonathan Foster (left) and Chief Constable Lisa Winward (right).

Zoë said: “I always want to make sure I am asking the questions you want answers to, which is why these Public Accountability Meetings are so important.

"They will allow me to find out more about the work of the police and fire and rescue service, and put the focus on topics which are important to residents and businesses across York and North Yorkshire.

"Please join us to watch either live or at any time after on the website.”