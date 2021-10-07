North Yorkshire Police announce intense week of action to target commercial vehicles

Last time the campaign ran, over 50% of vehicles stopped failed their inspection in some way

Issues including load security, carriage of dangerous goods and people trafficking will be targeted in a high-profile visible week of action starting on Monday 11 October.

Checks will take place at various locations across the county and officers and staff will be directing vehicles to stop for inspection.

Traffic Sergeant Andrew Morton who is leading the operation for North Yorkshire Police said: “Driver shortages is a topic that has been making the headlines lately, we are wanting to use this operation to make sure that drivers are safe at work and are operating within the law as well as following health and safety guidelines.

“Health and safety in the workplace is an issue which is quite rightly taken seriously and companies employing people to drive on the road should also be maintaining the highest levels of safety at all times.

“North Yorkshire has a road network which covers 6,000 miles. We aim to use this operation to advise and educate commercial vehicle drivers, but we will also deal with offences where they are found.

We want to ensure goods keep moving in the current climate but ensure this is still carried out safely”