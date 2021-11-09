North Yorkshire Police announce appointment of new Deputy Chief Constable

From L to R - New North Yorkshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain, Acting Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jenni Newberry and Chief Constable Lisa Winward.

Currently with Greater Manchester Police, Mabs will take up his new role with North Yorkshire Police in January 2022, following the retirement of current Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain, who has served with the force for over 20 years.

Speaking about Mabs' appointment, Chief Constable Lisa Winward said: "I’m thrilled to confirm Mabs as our new Deputy Chief Constable and I offer him a very warm welcome to North Yorkshire.

"His extensive policing background and experience will be a credit to the force and I am very much looking forward to working with him as part of our Chief Officer Team.”

Newly appointed Deputy Chief Constable Mabs Hussain MBE

Prior to joining Greater Manchester Police in October 2018, Mabs spent 22 years with West Yorkshire Police, serving at every rank as a detective including Detective Chief Inspector, investigating complex and serious crime.

He was promoted to Superintendent in 2012 and has worked in a variety of uniformed operational and strategic roles.

As a Chief Superintendent, Mabs was the Commander for Wakefield and also spent time as the Commander for Leeds District, which is considered to be​ the largest police command unit outside of London.

He was awarded an MBE in 2018 for his services to charity and policing.

Speaking about his appointment, Mabs said: “I’m delighted to be joining North Yorkshire Police as Deputy Chief Constable and am very much looking forward to working alongside the Chief Officer Team, the organisation and partnership as a whole.

“Prior to joining Greater Manchester Police, I spent 22 years with West Yorkshire Police as Commander for both Wakefield and Leeds.

"Yorkshire is very close to my heart, as I was born here and I also live here. I will be working hard to ensure that North Yorkshire remains one of the safest places to live and visit in the UK.”

Jenni Newberry, Acting North Yorkshire Police, Fire & Crime Commissioner, said: “On behalf of the team at the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner, I would like to congratulate Mabs Hussain on being selected by the Chief Constable to be her new Deputy here in North Yorkshire and York.

“Our Executive Management Team has been involved in this selection process which was made difficult in the best of ways by the quality of the candidates being considered.

"We are grateful to those who applied and are confident Mabs’ appointment is the right one to support Lisa Winward and the whole of North Yorkshire Police continue their efforts to be the best they can be at keeping us safe and feeling safe.”