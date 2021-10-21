Man charged with intent to supply after being found with £4,000, heroin and cocaine in Scarborough

Stock image. (JPI Media)

The activity, from October 11 to 17 was part of a national “week of intensification” led by the National Crime Agency that saw police forces across the country work to bring down drug dealers and safeguard vulnerable people who are exploited by organised crime gangs.

Offices on patrol in Scarborough town centre on Monday October 11 spotted a suspected drug deal taking place in the street.

They stopped and searched the suspect, a 26-year-old man from Leeds, and recovered £4,000 in cash along with quantities of heroin and cocaine.

He was later charged with possessing class A drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class A drugs.

Elsewhere in the town, officers intercepted a vehicle on New Queen Street that they believed was connected to the supply of drugs.

The driver failed a road-side drug test, testing positive for the presence of cocaine, and was arrested on suspicion of drug driving.

He has been released pending the results of further tests.

Officers also carried out a warrant in the town on Tuesday October 12, although no arrests were made, suspected prescription drugs were seized.

The Community Impact Team, comprising police officers, Scarborough Borough Council community safety officers, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, local school representatives, environmental health officers, housing officers and volunteers, carried out reassurance visits in the area including welfare checks on people either known or believed to be vulnerable to exploitation.

Further enforcement activity took place across the country including York, Skipton and Harrogate.

Detective Chief Inspector Lorraine Crossman-Smith who coordinated the week of activity in North Yorkshire, said: “This week’s action gives a glimpse of the work that goes on to target county lines drug dealing all year round.

“Thanks to these national weeks of action, we are able to draw on additional resources such as our British Transport Police colleagues, the Regional Organised Crime Unit and local partner agencies to tackle what is a major priority for us.

“In addition to enforcement activity, a major focus for North Yorkshire Police is protecting vulnerable people who are drawn into the world of drug dealing.

"Whether young people who are forced to sell drugs on behalf gangs, or those who are forced to let drug dealers use their homes as a base for selling drugs in a form of exploitation known as “cuckooing”.

“It requires support from a number of agencies including local authorities, community safety partnerships, housing providers, charities, health workers and drug rehabilitation services.

My thanks go to all the agencies who supported the week and for their ongoing efforts throughout the year.”

North Yorkshire Police's schools liaison team also worked with children’s author, Christina Gabbitas to help children understand the dangers associated with getting involved with drugs and gangs.

They teamed up with Christina to visit five schools to talk to the children about the 'No More Knives' campaign.

Young people who have been groomed and exploited by drug dealers often travel long distances on public transport to deliver money and drugs.

Officers engaged with transport providers including taxi and bus drivers to raise awareness of how to spot children who may have been exploited and are travelling to North Yorkshire to sell drugs.

They also patrolled railways stations with BTP colleagues where they engaged with rail passengers and were on the look-out for potential victims of trafficking, and drugs being transported into the county.

How to get help or make a report

If you are in danger, always call the police on 999.

If you are concerned that a friend or a young person you care for is being exploited or is involved in drug dealing, please call the police on 101.

If you don’t want to speak to the police, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information to Crimestoppers online anonymously.

Visit the Fearless website – it provides advice and information for young people.

For information about drugs visit the FRANK website

If you are concerned about a child or young person, you can also contact the NSPCC via 0808 800 5000, online or email [email protected].

Signs to look our for in children and young people include:

- Persistently going missing from school or home and / or being found out-of-area;

- Unexplained money, clothes, or mobile phones

- Excessive receipt of texts / phone calls

- Relationships with controlling / older individuals or groups

- Leaving home / care without explanation

- Suspicion of physical assault / unexplained injuries

- Carrying weapons

- Significant decline in school results / performance

- Gang association or isolation from peers or social networks