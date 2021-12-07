Humberside Police rolls out new spiking testing kits

Humberside police has seen a rise in reports of spiking, whether by suspected injection or by having something slipped into a drink, and there are currently a number of ongoing investigations to determine the causes of reported incidents, and identify any perpetrators.

They are always looking at how to improve the ways in which they respond to incidents and have now rolled out new spiking testing kits.

These kits are simple to use and are designed to recognise up to 20 different drugs. They will be used for testing between four and 24 hours after the spiking is suspected to have occurred.

A sample obtained from these new kits will assist in quickly identifying what substances may have been used and to offer support to the victim whilst forensic enquiries are made.

Assistant Chief Constable Darren Downs said: “These new kits are the latest items at our disposal to combat spiking. They have proven very successful and we hope their availability will reassure the public that they can spend time in our region’s venues in safety.

“The kits pick up a range of drugs associated with spiking, as well as drugs that people may have taken recreationally.

“The results from these kits will only be used for intelligence purposes. We are not using them to take action against people who may have taken recreational drugs, as we work with our partners to offer them the help they need.”

Being spiked is never the fault of the victim and police are keen to ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice.

For many months, they have been working with their partners to educate all parts of the night-time economy on the dangers of spiking and improving conviction rates where a crime is found to have taken place.

The positive impact of more members of the public coming forward when they suspect they have been spiked has given police the opportunity to investigate these incidents more comprehensively, and it is hoped the new kits will allow them to tackle evidence threshold issues more effectively than ever before.

Alongside their partners, they have been carrying out preventative work with venues across the area for several months. This includes providing spike testing kits, glass covers and bottle stoppers, as well as educating staff on how to spot signs someone has been spiked and what to do to help them.

In a message on their webside, police advise on the best way to stay safe on a night out. They say: "We know you shouldn’t have to, but as part of our duty of care to you, we would encourage everyone whilst out to…

Protect your drinks

Use existing preventative measures such as glass covers and bottle stoppers.

Look out for your friends

If they seem to be acting differently, talk to them. If your concerns remain, tell bar or door staff to see if they can get their drink tested or get help in the venue.

Report incidents to us

In an emergency, always call 999. Most drugs leave the body within 72 hours and GHB leaves within 12 hours. It is important to get tested as soon as possible.

Officers will continue to patrol busy nightlife hotspots and are trained to deal with these incidents.

There is also the “Ask for Angela” scheme across in a lot of bars and pubs in the UK, whereby if you are concerned about someone’s behaviour, you can approach staff and “Ask for Angela”. You will then be taken by a staff member to a place of safety.

Please also do not be afraid to seek the help of medical professionals or ‘Street Angels’.