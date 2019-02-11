Drunk driver jailed after police pursuit while three times over limit in North Yorkshire

A drunk driver who smashed into roadworks on the A64 before leading police on a car chase while more than three times the limit has been jailed.

Warren Richard Lill drove his Peugeot 307 through roadworks on the A64 near Malton before colliding with a construction vehicle.

Warren Lill's damaged car. He was jailed at York Crown Court after being charged with drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop or report a collision.

The 42-year-old initially got out of his car, which was badly damaged, but drove off just before police arrived. They chased him along the stretch before using a stinger device to deflate his tyres.

The incident happened on 10 December, during North Yorkshire’s Christmas drink and drug driving campaign and Lill, of Pickering, appeared in court after being charged with drink driving, dangerous driving and failing to stop or report a collision.

He was jailed for eight months by a judge at York Crown Court and banned from driving for 46 months.

Speaking after the case, Traffic Con Mark Patterson, said: “Lill’s reckless and selfish behaviour shows exactly why we target drink drivers, especially around Christmas when we see a rise in offending.

“Lill put the lives of innocent people at risk, just so he could have a few drinks.

“As a traffic officer, it’s always a relief to get people like him off the road and the court in this case has sent a clear message to anyone else who considers drink driving.”