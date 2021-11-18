Drug driver with no licence arrested by police during crackdown on 'nuisance boy racers' in Whitby

North Yorkshire Police pulled over vehicles with obvious defects at a road safety checkpoint. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

The arrest took place during North Yorkshire Police's Proactive Fortnight, a borough-wide road safety operation with a particular focus on 'boy racer' drivers who have been causing a nuisance to Whitby residents with loud modified exhaust pipes.

Officers pulled over vehicles with obvious defects such as headlights and brake lights, obscured number-plates, and those caught speeding, for a more in-depth inspection at a large lay-by on the A171 Stainsacre Lane on Wednesday November 17 and into the early hours of Thursday.

More than 30 vehicles were stopped as well as one van driver who was issued with a Traffic Offence Report for not wearing a seat belt. A number of alcohol breath tests and drug wipes were also carried out.

Officers later engaged with 'boy racers' after complaints from nearby residents. (Photo: North Yorkshire Police)

Drivers were given advice about the ongoing 'Fatal 5' campaign, highlighting the dangers of careless driving, drink and drug driving, not wearing a seat belt, excessive speeding and distracted driving.

Officers later headed to boy racer hot-spots around Whitby to engage with drivers and address the concerns of residents.

The driver of a black Ford Focus was pursued by officers after it initially failed to stop at Stakesby Garage on Castle Road at 10.08pm on Wednesday.

However, it was pulled over on Runswick Avenue a couple of minutes later where officers searched the vehicle.

A 27-year-old man was arrested after testing positive for cocaine, possession of cannabis, driving without a licence, no insurance and careless driving.