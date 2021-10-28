Police arrested the man who had been driving erratically

The man was spotted/observed riding a scooter erratically by officers and attempted to make off on Wednesday October 27.

The rider dismounted the scooter as two Ryedale Neighbourhood Policing Team Police Community Support Officers approached to speak with him about his manner of driving.

Officers said when the man removed his helmet it became apparent that he was likely over the drink-drive limit.

He then attempted to run away from officers and was promptly detained.