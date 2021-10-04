The stolen bikes

Two high value bicycles have been stolen after a shed was broken in to, resulting in a dark blue Pivot Shuttle electric bicycle and a pale blue Yeti SC165 mountain bike with orange front forks being taken.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and ask for Paul Gibson-Hodges ext 31279 or email [email protected] and quote reference number 12210211912.

Information can be passed on anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A pale blue Yeti SC165 mountain bike was taken