Acting North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner to be appointed
An interim Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner is to be appointed for North Yorkshire in the wake of Philip Allott’s resignation.
The North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel will meet on Thursday, November 4 when the main item of business will be to consider the appointment of an Acting Commissioner from the staff of the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner.
An election for the Commissioner vacancy is expected to be held on 25 November, 2021, so the Panel will be looking to appoint an Acting Commissioner to undertake the role in the intervening three weeks.
The meeting will be held at North Yorkshire Police Headquarters and North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service Headquarters at Alverton Court in Northallerton, at 2.30pm.
It is intended that the meeting will be live-streamed and broadcast. There will be limited capacity for the press and public to attend this meeting.
To ensure that the Panel can maintain a safe capacity in terms of Covid-19 precautions, anyone interested in attending in person is asked to contact the Panel in advance via [email protected]
Cllr Carl Les, chair of the Panel, said: “Although the period for an interim Commissioner will only be a matter of weeks, it is important that the residents of York and North Yorkshire know that a person will be in post, holding the Chief Constable and Chief Fire Officer to account, and also being accountable to the community through the Panel.”
From Monday, October 25, papers for the meeting will be available here: Agenda for North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel on Thursday, 4th November, 2021, 2.30 pm | North Yorkshire County CouncilThe live broadcast of the meeting will be available at www.northyorks.gov.uk/live-meetings