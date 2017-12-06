Cracking festive countdown with steam railway

It’s the season of giving – and North Yorkshire Moors Railway is doing just that with the launch of its online festive giveaway.

Just visit the NYMR website nymr.co.uk and sign up to be in with the chance of winning some amazing prizes in the countdown to Christmas.

Set up in the form of an advent calendar, the giveaway has launched and visitors can win a whole host of prizes, including a speciality afternoon tea for two adults worth £100, two adult tickets to ride behind the famous Tornado worth £70, a Pullman Dining Meal on the Moorlander Dining Service for two adults worth £130 and family tickets to visit in the 2018 main season.

But that’s not all.

Visitors can also win a family ticket to Santa Specials for both the 2017 and 2018 season, plus two adult tickets to the ever-popular events Railway in Wartime, 60’s Fest and Annual Steam Gala.

To be in with a chance of winning just visit nymr.co.uk and sign up to the newsletter with an email address.

One of the most historic lines in the North of England, the North Yorkshire Moors Railway takes visitors on picturesque journeys along an 18-mile railway line aboard steam and heritage diesel trains.

Families looking to celebrate the festive season can enjoy the Santa Special Services, with a full timetable on the website.

Pre-booking is essential to avoid disappointment.

For regular news, updates and competitions, North Yorkshire Moors Railway is also on Facebook and Twitter.