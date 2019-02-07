Country folk star Gretchen Peters to perform at Whitby Pavilion

Multiple award-winning songwriter Gretchen Peters is heading to the Whitby Pavilion this April on her one-off ’Strings Attached’ tour.

The New York via Nashville songwriter has scooped numerous accolades over her past three decades in music for her esteemed solo work, plus has collaborated with no-end of high profile singers including Bryan Adams, Neil Diamond and Shania Twain along the way.

Gretchen will be perfuming a greatest hits set in the company of her regular band, led by long-time musical partner and pianist, Barry Walsh and The Southern Fried String Quartet.

The tour is appropriately named Strings Attached.

Gretchen’s star has been in great ascendency recently. Following her two American Music Association Awards for 2015’s Blackbirds, including Best International Album, the 2018 release, Dancing With the Beast, marked another career high. Blending shades of country-rock, indie-folk and Southern gothic with Peters’s smokily honeyed voice, it features all-female characters, from pre-teen to elderly, whose stories vividly illuminate both the personal and political.

Gretchen said: “We are immensely looking forward to the tour. It will be a lot of fun performing with strings in these iconic venues.”