Council to review Scarborough borough polling districts

Scarborough Borough Council is to review the polling districts and polling stations around the area.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England (LGBCE) concluded its review of ward boundaries in the Borough of Scarborough in April 2018, following a period of consultation throughout 2017 and 2018.

To allow the implementation of the agreed revised ward boundaries, which are to take effect from the next local elections scheduled for May 2019, the council must now review the polling districts and polling stations.

Draft recommendations have been made, which the council is seeking views on during a period of consultation between Thursday 1 and Thursday 22 November. The recommendations can be viewed at scarborough.gov.uk/pdreview.

There are a total of 74 premises used for voting at local borough and parish elections. In most cases where ward boundaries have changed electors will still vote at their usual polling station.

Representations and comments on the draft recommendations should be made no later than Thursday 22 November by emailing electors@scarborough.gov.uk or writing to: (Acting) Returning Officer, Electoral Services, Scarborough Borough Council, Town Hall, St Nicholas Street, Scarborough, North Yorkshire, YO11 2HG.

In accordance with the Review of Polling Districts and Polling Places (Parliamentary Elections) Regulations 2006 the review is part of a process to ensure that electors have reasonable, accessible and practical facilities for voting at elections, with particular regard to the changes having been made by the LGBCE.

After the consultation period has ended, final recommendations will go before the council’s Cabinet on Tuesday 11 December and Full Council on 7 January for approval, with a view to being implemented on 1 February 2019.