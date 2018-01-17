Council faces pressure over ‘dangerous school junction’

The setup at a junction outside a busy local school has been branded “an accident waiting to happen” by a concerned parent.

The county council is now facing calls to alter the signage and markings on the road outside Fyling Hall School, near Robin Hood’s Bay, amid fears that the current design is dangerous.

The junction under question. Image: Google Maps.

Andy Hodgson, a parent who frequently drops his child off at the school said: “The road markings and road signs are set up incorrectly. If you approach from the north, you physically can’t see down the road, and the lower part has the priority.”

He added: “There’s cars and school buses, it’s a really busy road on the morning and at this time of year there’s tractors and gritters as well. It’s an accident waiting to happen.”

Mr Hodgson says he has been lobbying the county council’s highways department for some time in a bid to get the layout rethought, but with no success to date.

Headmaster at the school, Steven Allen, also says that he would back calls to review the current setup, describing it as a “tricky junction.”

He said: “It’s tricky to see because you have the right of way coming up the hill.

“It’s very hard to look back and down in a normal driving position.

“I certainly feel it should be looked at because it’s so difficult to see.”

He added: “The layout needs to be altered or they need a mirror.”

A spokesman for North Yorkshire County Council said: “NYCC is aware of this long-running concern regarding the signage and layout of the junction outside Fyling Hall School and has been in contact with the member of the public who has raised the concern.

"The council has limited resources and must therefore prioritise highways works at known collision sites. North Yorkshire Police has raised no concerns with us regarding this junction and there are no recorded injury collisions.

"In addition, no concerns have been raised by local Safer Neighbourhood Teams or by school staff and other parents who use this junction regularly. For these reasons the county council cannot consider any proposed safety improvement works as a priority.”

