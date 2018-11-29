Council ‘cementing Whitby’s heritage in concrete’

Following on from Mike Upton’s letter (Whitby Gazette, November 23) regarding the repairs to our Grade II listed piers which have been repaired using concrete instead of stone, we have worse yet to come.

Church Street, with its high number of listed buildings located in a conservation area, is to have a concrete wall erected as a flood alleviation defence – similar to the one at Redcar.

Not only will this spoil the visual appearance of the area, but surely increase the flooding on the west side with no plans for any flood alleviation in this area.

Scarborough Borough Council has also confirmed that a flood gate on the West Pier slipway will not withstand likely wave pressures so the latest proposal is to build a deflector wall and guess what this is likely to be in - concrete.

Surely the historic town of Whitby dependant on its landscape and street scene to encourage tourists should expect better than this? What are our councillors, conservation officer and Historic England doing to support Whitby?

Also what has happened to all the stone walls and flags removed in the past few years from Whitby – is the town to lose all its character and appeal before someone sees sense?

Joyce Stangoe

St Andrew’s Road

Whitby