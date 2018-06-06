Council awarded 'Certificate of Excellence' for reconstruction of destroyed shelters

Scarborough Council has been awarded a ‘Certificate of Excellence’ by Whitby Civic Society for its project to construct two new shelters on Whitby’s West Cliff, after the originals were destroyed by storms.

The society awarded the certificate in recognition of the work, funded by the council, to replace the severely damaged shelters by combining original salvaged features, with replacement components replicating the originals.



The shelters also include features that increase their resistance to damage from future severe weather that may occur and the structures have been secured to concrete plinths.



The council was granted listed building consent to replace the original Edwardian structures and intentionally developed a design and build specification to replicate them as closely as possible.



The high quality and painstaking construction work was carried out by local Whitby company, Rose Engineering.



The shelters were completed and craned into place on West Cliff in 2017.



David James, Honorary Secretary at Whitby Civic Society said: “Many townspeople and visitors were devastated with the damage that the much loved shelters sustained in late 2015 and sincerely hoped that they would be replaced.



“To the credit of the council and Rose Engineering, they were replaced to an extremely high standard, with an impressive level of care taken in incorporating original salvaged features with like for like replacements for the components that were beyond repair. On behalf of all the members of Whitby Civic Society, I would like to award a thoroughly deserved Certificate of Excellence and thank everyone involved in the project.”



Cllr Joe Plant, Mayor of the Borough of Scarborough said: “We are delighted with the finished shelters and would like to thank Rose Engineering for the excellent job they did for us; the shelters really are a credit to their craftsmanship and expertise.”



The shelters were destroyed in storms in 2015.