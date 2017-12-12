Could Whitby Abbey be lit up at Christmas?

Whitby Abbey could be illuminated once more over Christmas, if a request from the town council is approved by English Heritage.

A motion was approved at the latest full council meeting proposing that the council thanks the custodians of the famous landmark for their half term event, and asking if they would consider lighting it up over the festive period.

The motion, proposed by Cllr H. Martin, and seconded by Cllr D. Collins said illuminating the historic structure over the Christmas period would be “a celebration of our cultural heritage.”

The popoular Illuminated Abbey drew huge crowds to Whitby over October half term.