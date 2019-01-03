Could a former Whitby bank in the heart of the town be converted into a restaurant?

A former bank building in the heart of Whitby could be transformed into a restaurant, creating 50 new jobs in the process.

Will Jones of Morgan Lloyd Jones Project Management Ltd has submitted plans to Scarborough Council to change the old home of NatWest at 78 Baxtergate into an eatery.

The bank closed its doors last year and now the landmark building could be brought back into use.

In the application, it states why the change of use from a bank to a restaurant would be good for the town.

It states: “There is an opportunity to reappraise and re-energise this building with a new use.

“It is our intention to remodel the interior of the building and develop a restaurant facility over three floors and provide associated services provisions in the basement and attic areas.

“This will bring new life to the building and maintain the use for the future.

“It is anticipated that 50 new jobs will be created by this development.”

There has been no indication what type of cuisine the restaurant would serve if granted planning permission.

The application is now out to public consultation.