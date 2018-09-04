Cook 250 theme for Fylingdales Group of Artists’ exhibition in Whitby

The Fylingdales Group of Artists will stage an themed exhibition for the first time since 1925, when the group was formed in Denton Hawley’s studio in Robin Hood’s Bay.

The group has held an annual exhibition since 1952 at Pannett Art Gallery in Whitby but never before have the members all agreed to paint one particular subject.

Jack Rigg, Going Home.

But with the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s voyage to the South Seas and as a thank you to Pannett Art Gallery for hosting the exhibition, the artists elected to paint, etch, sketch and collage images of their host town Whitby.

All 61 images which will hang in the exhibition have been specially created for this one-off exhibition and to celebrate this collection, an A5 booklet which contains all the pictures in the exhibition has been produced.

The book is aptly named Whitby in Paint and will be available to purchase from the gallery for £7.50.

The exhibition is on from today (Sep 4) until October 7 – you can catch a preview on Saturday September 8 from noon to 2pm.