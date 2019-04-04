Controversial plan to build flood wall at Whitby Pier set to be approved

A controversial plan to build a flood deflector wall at Whitby’s historic West Pier is set to be approved.

Whitby Town Council is not happy that the 50cm high wall is replacing a planned flood gate that was previously approved for the area.

Subject to no objection being received from Historic England, Scarborough Council’s planning committee will be recommended to approve the changes to the Grade II listed structure at its meeting on Thursday next week (11th).

The wall would be used to stop floodwaters coming up a slipway and flooding businesses on Pier Road and Battery Parade.

The town council wanted Scarborough Council, as the applicant, to go back to a plan for a flood gate that was previously intended to be used.

The deflector wall is part of a £7.6million plan to restore and protect the long-term future of the Grade II listed structures which started in September last year.

A planning application for the change gives the reason behind the switch to a wall.

It states: “During the process of applying for the Listed Building Consent, Scarborough Borough Council’s (SBC) conservation officer, Historic England and members of SBC (including councillors) proposed a number of alternative options to the flood gate at Battery Parade, the aim of which was to minimise impact on the West Pier and provide operational benefits in comparison to the flood gates.

“Scarborough Council has subsequently determined that a deflector wall should be constructed instead of the flood gate.”

The deflector wall is proposed to be formed from rectangular sandstone blocks.

The height of the wall will be approximately 55cm, with a width of up to 75cm.