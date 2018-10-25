Contemporary arts and crafts unpacked at Whitby Library

A contemporary art and craft exhibition, Art Unpacked, gets under way at Whitby Library from this Saturday (Oct 27).

The Arts Council-funded exhibition, which will run until December 15, will explore how a diverse group of contemporary makers consider the issues and definitions of sustainability in the 21st Century.

Some exhibitors will respond through their thoughtful and considered use of materials and making methods. Others use their work as a way of asking questions about our relationship with things and why we make and buy them.

It will bring the best of contemporary art and craft to the library – and it is free.

Exhibitors will include Ute Decker, who is one of the world’s first jewellers to launch a collection in Fairtrade Gold and Carmen Marchado, who creates woven textiles from ‘ghost’ netting and plastic detritus from the fishing industry found in the seas around the UK and her birthplace of Puerto Rico.

Ceramicist Anna Whitehouse will be leading a free, family friendly workshop at Whitby Library on Tuesday (Oct 30) from 10am to 1pm. Participants will make plates, that are then covered in natural forms (barnacles, moss, coral, lichen). You can also slab build your plates and spend time exploring time decorative methods.

Anna will then fire the plates at her studio and they will be returned to the library for collection later.

Children must be accompanied by an adult please. Places are limited and booking is essential.

Project Manager Sara Trentham-Black said: “This is our first visit to Whitby Library and we are excited to be bringing a unique exhibition to the wide range of audiences who visit the library. We would like to thank Whitby Library for giving their space, time and other resources.”