Construction starts on more new houses in Whitby

Work has started on another major new residential development in town.

Coda Architects have been working closely with the developer Caedmon Homes and the contractor S&T UK on the new builds on Bagdale in Whitby.

An impression of how the builds in Whitby will look.



It will see the creation of eight town houses, two semi-detached properties and 10 apartments in five separate blocks at the hillside location, which has been a wasteland for many years.

Coda Studios associate director Paul Hind said: “There is an acute shortage of quality new housing in Whitby that this project will certainly address.



“The project has been developed with the intention of remaining completely sympathetic to the needs of this famous seaside location and will be finished in materials that blend in completely with the surroundings.



“One of the major advantages of this site is that it will also have parking for residents and it is also just a very short walk from the centre of the town.



“Scarborough Council have been proactive throughout discussions and have been very encouraging of a development that can only have a positive impact on the neighbourhood.”



Work is expected to be completed in time for Autumn 2018.



It follows the news reported in the Gazette last week that 60 new family homes have been approved to be built on land formerly owned by the Order of the Holy Paraclete, who are based at Sneaton Castle.