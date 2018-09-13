Construction approved for new footbridge on Whitby's piers

The construction and installation of a replacement footbridge for Whitby's piers has been approved.

The new £300,000 structure, which will connect the East Pier to the extension, is set to be rebuilt during a break in the £7.6 million Whitby Piers restoration project.

In his report which went before full council on 3 September, Councillor Mike Cockerill, Scarborough Borough Council's cabinet member for major projects, wrote: "There will be a winter shutdown between November 5, 2018 and March 17, 2019 due to anticipated deterioration in sea conditions preventing marine-based work progressing in an efficient manner.

"During the winter shutdown the council intends to install the new link bridge to the East Pier."

The project to replace the original footbridge, which had been damaged beyond repair by the sea and was removed in 2001, was realised after Whitby Town Council agreed to contribute £6,000 a year for the next 20 years to the cost.

The money pledged by the council comes from its income from toilets in the town.

The new footbridge will be 26m (85ft) in length, with a wooden walkway and steel frame.