Community speed watch groups take to the roads of Whitby to reduce road deaths

A record number of speed watch volunteer groups are out in force across North Yorkshire today in a bid to prevent any road deaths across Europe.

Sixteen Community Speed Watch groups are taking to the roads to encourage motorists to observe speed limits and drive more carefully.

A community speed watch group

The initiative which coincides with Project EDWARD (European day without a road death), has been organised since 2016 and is aimed at reducing deaths and serious injuries on roads across the world.

Speed Watch groups will be monitoring speeds at various locations throughout the day in both 20mph and 30mph zones, in conjunction with the Traffic Bureau’s safety camera deployment in other areas across North Yorkshire.

Jamie Smith, Community Speed Watch Co-ordinator for North Yorkshire Police, said: “The record turnout by groups across the county today is extremely encouraging – it shows how much people care about reducing speeding and improving road safety in their communities.

“Project EDWARD also enables our local Community Speed Watch groups to be part of something really big and make a huge difference, not just within the communities they serve, and not just in North Yorkshire, but across an entire continent.

“We’re very grateful to everyone who has volunteered for such an important cause today, and throughout the rest of the year.”

Briggswath and Ruswarp are the areas in Whitby currently being monitored.