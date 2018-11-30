Come along to Whitby Winterfest this weekend!

Whitby’s own community Christmas event will be held this weekend, December 1-2.

The Mayor of Whitby, Councillor Rebecca Pearson, will open the event at the Pavilion, organised by the We Are Whitby group, at 10am on Saturday.

Winterfest is a free showcase for local businesses and independent traders, community and social groups and performers who will be filling the Northern Lights Suite on Saturday and Sunday from 10am to 6pm.

A variety of goods such as homemade cakes and buns, professionally produced artwork, hand crafted clothing, handmade jewellery and giftware will be on sale at over 20 stalls.

Social and community groups will be holding tombola’s and raffles in beach hut stalls.

The Whitby Art and Craft Collective, a group of talented local amateurs, will be showcasing their work in the Pavilion foyer.

Local groups and musicians will perform at open mic sessions on the main stage from 1pm and Whitby Jazz Collection at 4pm.

Santa will also be in his Grotto at various times throughout the day.