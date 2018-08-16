College students impress with STEM skills

Youngsters from Caedmon College Whitby battled for the S prize as they wowed readers with their knowledge of subjects,from how plastic in the ocean affects marine life, to dark matter.

The STEM project was run in conjunction with Whitby company SyntheSys, which presented cash prizes to the students totalling £250, plus the same aount to the college.

Caedmon College students Joshua Harland. Connor Betts, Amber Humble, Anya Wales and Anna Derham.

Managing direxctor John Hartas said: “The submissions we got were as a document, as a PowerPoint presentation, a model of a volcano (that actually erupted), and a computer game. All submissions were all of a really high standard and the judges were greatly impressed.”

The winner of the Key Stage 3 prize was a joint team formed by Joshua Harland and Connor Betts. Their submission on the Life Cycle of a Star and their computer game. Key Stage 4 prize went to Rebecca Morgan for her submission in the style of a scientific paper on Dark Matter, while picking up the prize for Key Stage 5 was Emma Sharpe for her submission on the Effects of Plastic Pollution on our Oceans.

Rebecca Morgan said: “My project overall was based off of the questions and the confusion about dark matter which, in my opinion, is one of the biggest mysteries in any modern day scientific field.

“I was inspired to write about this topic as no one truly knows what dark matter is yet so I decided that since it is going to be one of the most talked about topics in science for many decades to come, I would want to be informed of potentially one of the biggest scientific breakthroughs of the century.”

Emma Sharpe added: “I think doing this project has inspired me to be more conscientious about recycling, and in the future, I hope to take part in beach cleans, in order to help keep our ocean free of plastic.”

It is now hoped to make this an annual event.