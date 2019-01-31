Cockles and mussels Alive Alive ho – a treat for sweet Molly Malone

Here is this week’s recipe courtesy of the Magpie Cafe in Whitby.

Ingredients

4 x 200g haddock fillet (thick pieces if available)

300g fresh Samphire

50g butter

For the mussels,

400g fresh Shetland mussels (cleaned and beards removed)

1 carrot (finely diced)

Quarter stick of celery (finely diced)

Half an onion (finely diced)

2 ripe tomatoes (roughly chopped)

100ml Shiraz

Oil for cooking

For the cockles,

300g fresh cockles

Knob of butter

1 leek (very finely sliced)

2 cloves garlic (crushed)

100 ml dry cider

100ml double cream

Salt and pepper.

Method

Heat a large frying pan and add a little oil, season the haddock fillets with salt and pepper and lay into the pan skin side down.

Cook for 3 minutes or until golden brown, turn the fish over and add the samphire to the pan along with the butter, season with black pepper and place the pan into a preheated oven for 8-10 minutes. For the mussels, in a deep pan heat a little oil, then add the onion, carrot and celery.

Cook for 2 minutes until the veg has softened then add the mussels, wine and tomatoes.

Cover with a lid and cook for 3-4 minutes, shake the pan and remove the lid, over a high heat reduce the cooking liquor by half and ensure that all the mussels have opened, discard any that don’t.

For the cockles, heat a deep pan and add the butter, Leeks and garlic. Lightly sauté for a minute or so then add the cockles and cider, cover with a lid and cook for a couple of minutes or until the cockles have opened (discard any that don’t).

Remove the lid and add the cream bring this back to the boil and reduce the liquor by half.

To serve, remove the fish and samphire from the oven and divide the samphire between 4 plates, sit on the haddock then share the mussels onto each plate with a little bit of the cooking liquor then do the same with the cockles and again spoon some of the cooking liquor on with them, finish with freshly chopped parsley and serve.