Coastguard search Staithes following welfare concern of a gentleman

Staithes Coastguard conducted searches after reports of the possible concern of welfare for a gentleman believed to be in the Staithes area.

After liaising with Humber Coastguard and North Yorkshire Police, yesterday evening, the team conducted searches of all paths, tracks and high risk areas from Boulby to Port Mulgrave, concentrating searches in and around Staithes with assistance from Redcar Coastguard Rescue Team.

A spokesperson from Staithes Coastguard team said: "With no further information it was decided between our Officer in Charge, a duty Senior Coastal Operations Officer and Search Mission Coordinator to stand down at around 2am.

"Thankfully the person has contacted the Coastguard this morning stating he is safe and well. Thankfully a great ending to this incident."

For any coastal incident, emergency or if you see anyone in distress at the coast, immediately dial 999 and ask for Coastguard.