Coastguard rescue cocker spaniel who fell 20 feet down a cliff in Whitby

A dog who fell 20 feet down a cliff in Whitby has been rescued.

Whitby Coastguard Team were called out to assist fellow team mates from Ravenscar rescue a cocker spaniel that had gone over the cliff edge from the pathway leading down to the seal colony shortly before 1pm on Sunday.

The rescue operation on Sunday afternoon.

The dog had fallen approximately 20 feet before coming to rest.

After setting up rescue equipment, a rope rescue technician lowered down the cliff to the dog and brought it back safely.

A spokesperson from the team said: "In this instance, the owners of the dog did exactly the right thing and called the Coastguard rather than attempting to rescue the dog and risking getting into difficulty themselves.

"Remember if you or someone you see is in trouble on the sea, shore or cliffs around our coastline call 999 ask for the coastguard."