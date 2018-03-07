Coastguard crew rescue woman who was stuck in the mud

Whitby Coastguard sped to the rescue of a woman who was stuck in the mud at Upgang Ravine yesterday afternoon.

On arrival at the scene, the team found the woman up to her thighs in mud and requested assistance from the fire service.

Fire crews used salvage sheets and ladders to provide a stable platform from which to attempt the rescue. The Fire Service then used their mud lance with compressed air to reduce the suction effect on the casualty's leg. Once the suction was reduced the crews were able to pull the casualty free using a sling positioned under her thighs.

The woman was very cold and suffering from cramp but following a check by a waiting ambulance crew was found to have sustained no other injuries.

A Coastguard spokesman said: "The Fire Service and Coastguard teams worked very well together and this was a great example of rescue agencies coming together to find the best solution.

"We would like to remind people of the dangers presented by the mud in light of recent weather conditions, the dangers are not always easily visible.

"In any coastal emergency call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."