Coastguard cordon off beach in Whitby to investigate suspected explosive device

Whitby Coastguard rushed to Tate Hill beach in Whitby this morning to reports of a potentially explosive device being found.

A team from the Army's Royal Logistics Corps Explosive team also sped to the scene as the beach was closed off to members of the public.

A section of Whitby beach was cordoned off to investigate a suspected explosive device. Picture by Whitby Coastguard.

After examining the item, the object was found to pose no threat to the public and was disposed of.

A spokesman for Whitby Coastguard said: "As in all cases of this nature, we are grateful to the first informant for reporting their concerns to the coastguard, in order that the suspect item could be thoroughly checked by a specialist team. Thanks also go to Whitby RNLI official for their hospitality during the post incident debrief."