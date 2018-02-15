Coastguard cordon off beach in Whitby to investigate suspected explosive device

Whitby Coastguard rushed to Tate Hill beach in Whitby this morning to reports of a potentially explosive device being found.
A team from the Army's Royal Logistics Corps Explosive team also sped to the scene as the beach was closed off to members of the public.
After examining the item, the object was found to pose no threat to the public and was disposed of.
A spokesman for Whitby Coastguard said: "As in all cases of this nature, we are grateful to the first informant for reporting their concerns to the coastguard, in order that the suspect item could be thoroughly checked by a specialist team. Thanks also go to Whitby RNLI official for their hospitality during the post incident debrief."