Coastguard called to reports of two people falling from boat at Robin Hood's Bay

Whitby Coastguard team were called out yesterday in response to reports of two people falling from a boat near Robin Hood's Bay

The team were called by Humber Coastguard along with Ravenscar Coastguard Team and Whitby RNLI lifeboat's Inshore Lifeboat on Tuesday August 13.

Upon arrival at the scene coastguards searched the area but did not locate the pair.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, the casualties had been two youths in an inflatable kayak which had overturned.

The coastguard said: "Thankfully, they had been able to make their own way out of the water and shortly after, left the scene. This was corroborated by a number of other members of the public. All units were then stood down."

If you see anyone in difficulty on or near the coast dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard