Coastguard called out to Scarborough's North Bay

Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team were tasked with over topping this weekend.

On Friday (January 4), the team attended Scarborough's North Bay equipped in water rescue gear and patrolled the area, providing safety advice where required.

A spokesperson from the Scarborough and Burniston Coastguard Rescue Team said: "If you are walking along the seafront area when the sea is over topping, please stay a safe distance away from the railings.

"If you are in difficulty or see anyone else in difficultly along the coast, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard."